Aug 15, 2024
Pakistan

Monkeypox and Zika cases rising, NCOC alerts BHS

INP Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has issued a crucial alert to Border Health Services in response to a global rise in Monkeypox cases and the spread of the Zika virus in India.

The NCOC officials have called for enhanced monitoring of international passengers arriving in Pakistan, recommending that suspected Monkeypox cases be isolated in specialized quarantine wards. Currently, Pakistan has reported 9 Monkeypox cases, with one fatality. All cases were imported from Arab countries, and there is no evidence of local transmission within the country.

Additionally, the NCOC has raised concerns over the Zika virus, with over 80 cases and several deaths reported in Pune, India. The mosquito vector for Zika is present in Pakistan, and the virus was previously confirmed in Karachi in 2021 and 2022, according to Aga Khan University.

The NCOC's proactive measures aim to safeguard public health amid these emerging threats.

