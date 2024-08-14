AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf shares gain on oil boost; US inflation in focus

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 01:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Wednesday as oil prices climbed, while investors braced for a key U.S. inflation reading later in the day.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose on a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns of a possible widening of the Israel-Gaza war.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index rose 0.5% with most sectors in the green. Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, added 1% and toll operator Salik Company gained 1.2%.

Salik said on Tuesday it will distribute all of its first half-year net profit after tax as dividend, equaling 7.263 Fils per share.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.3%, with most of its constituents posting gains. Al Taiseer Group rose 1.8% and Middle East Pharmaceutical advanced 2.3%.

The Qatari benchmark index inched up 0.1%, helped by communication, finance and materials sectors with the region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank rising 0.7% and telecom operator Ooredoo adding 1%.

Major Gulf market mixed ahead of US data, oil demand concerns

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 0.8% gain in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi and a 2.3% rise in state-owned energy firm Abu Dhabi National Energy, which reported 17.7% rise in quarterly net profit.

The U.S. producer price index for final demand increased 0.1% from a month ago in evidence of waning inflation pressures.

Investors now await all-important consumer price figures for July later in the day where economists look for rises of 0.2% in both the headline and core, with the annual core slowing a tick to 3.2%.

Market expectations are evenly split between a cut of 25 basis points and 50 bps at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in September, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool. Traders are pricing in a total of 100 bps of cuts this year.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf shares gain on oil boost; US inflation in focus

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

Oil edges up on Middle East war concerns, US crude stockpile drop

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

Read more stories