AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 rises as softer CPI boosts rate optimism

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 12:47pm

London stocks advanced on Wednesday as consumer price inflation in the UK rose less than expected in July, strengthening bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates in the next policy meeting.

The bluechip FTSE 100 climbed 0.5% by 0710 GMT, hitting a fresh two-week high. The midcap FTSE 250 index was also 0.5% higher.

All sub-sectors of the London market gained, except the industrial metal miners that slipped nearly 1% as base metals were under pressure after a bigger-than-expected drop in Chinese lending worsened sentiment.

British consumer price inflation rose to 2.2% after two months at the BoE’s 2% target, a slightly smaller increase than economists expected, while the closely watched services inflation slowed sharply.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the annual headline CPI rate would rise to 2.3%.

“Overall, year-on-year inflation was still up a little last month, but that was a known effect of historic energy prices. The good news is that it came in below expectations, driven by a bigger-than-expected fall in services inflation in July,” said Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors.

London’s FTSE 100 set to extend rally to third session, Dowlais Group falters

“That gives hope that the BoE can continue to ease policy even in the face of other strong data in the jobs market.”

The pound slid against the U.S. dollar and the money markets raised their bets of BoE cutting rates next month. They now see a 47% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut, up from a 36% possibility on Tuesday.

Among stocks, Aviva edged 0.3% higher after the British insurer posted a better-than-expected 14% increase in first-half operating profit, helped by a rise in general insurance premiums in Britain and Ireland.

Flutter jumped around 13% and was set for its best day in eight months as the world’s largest online betting company raised its full-year outlook after a much better-than-expected second quarter.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

London’s FTSE 100 rises as softer CPI boosts rate optimism

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

Oil edges up on Middle East war concerns, US crude stockpile drop

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

Read more stories