AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Australian shares rise as soft US producer prices data lifts rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 10:57am

Australian shares rose on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive session after softer U.S. producer prices data reinforced bets of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,872.2 by 0018 GMT in broad-broad buying.

U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in July as a rise in the cost of goods was tempered by cheaper services, indicating that inflation continued to moderate.

Investors now await all-important consumer price figures on Wednesday and retail sales data on Thursday to firm bets on an aggressive rate cut by the U.S. central bank.

Traders now see a 55% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut in September by the Federal Reserve, up from less than 50% before the report, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

A Fed rate cut will encourage other central banks to follow suit, including Australia where interest rates are at a 12-year high.

Australian shares struggle for direction; CSL falls over 3% on weak forecast

Overnight, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.04%. The S&P 500 gained 1.68%, while the Nasdaq climbed 2.43%.

In Australia, corporate earnings took the limelight with top lender CBA reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in annual profit, sending its shares up 0.7%.

Shares of AGL Energy rose as much as 5.3% to hit their highest level in a year after the country’s top power producer reported a nearly three-fold jump in annual profit.

Sector-wise, gold stocks rose 1.5% to hit their highest level in three weeks as bullion prices hovered close to their all-time high.

Interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks climbed 1% in their fourth consecutive session of gains. Financials rose 0.6%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.7% to 12,404.1.

