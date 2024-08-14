Australian shares rise as soft US producer prices data lifts rate-cut hopes

Australian shares rose on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive session after softer U.S. producer prices data reinforced bets of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,872.2 by 0018 GMT in broad-broad buying.

U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in July as a rise in the cost of goods was tempered by cheaper services, indicating that inflation continued to moderate.

Investors now await all-important consumer price figures on Wednesday and retail sales data on Thursday to firm bets on an aggressive rate cut by the U.S. central bank.

Traders now see a 55% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut in September by the Federal Reserve, up from less than 50% before the report, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

A Fed rate cut will encourage other central banks to follow suit, including Australia where interest rates are at a 12-year high.

Australian shares struggle for direction; CSL falls over 3% on weak forecast

Overnight, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.04%. The S&P 500 gained 1.68%, while the Nasdaq climbed 2.43%.

In Australia, corporate earnings took the limelight with top lender CBA reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in annual profit, sending its shares up 0.7%.

Shares of AGL Energy rose as much as 5.3% to hit their highest level in a year after the country’s top power producer reported a nearly three-fold jump in annual profit.

Sector-wise, gold stocks rose 1.5% to hit their highest level in three weeks as bullion prices hovered close to their all-time high.

Interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks climbed 1% in their fourth consecutive session of gains. Financials rose 0.6%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.7% to 12,404.1.