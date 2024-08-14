AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-14

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 10:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif is likely to hold a stocktaking meeting regarding the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday (today), sources in Commerce Ministry told Business Recorder.

Commerce Ministry has requested all the concerned Ministries to provide one slide on the updated status of each Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), one paragraph brief by each Ministry and talking points for the Prime Minister.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE while updating with regard to visit of business delegation from UAE informed that final dates for the visit are awaited from Chairman Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the UAE. He added that the delegation will comprise of representatives of all chambers of commerce of seven States.

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Ministry of Commerce is tasked to engage and align leading business associations and chambers to get maximum benefit from the visiting business delegation.

It was informed that UAE side has appreciated the work/ progress made on the following sectors: (i) agri- 14 projects shared; (ii) mining; and (iii) finance.

It was also highlighted by the Ambassador that UAE side has communicated that response of Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry is slow on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which needs to be expedited.

On proposed investment cooperation in the logistics sector, Ministry of Railways briefed the forum that following previous meeting instructions, they wrote to the Foreign Office on June 24, 2024 to engage the Ambassador of Pakistan in UAE to coordinate with DP World for sharing the commercial agreement.

On July 19, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested clarifications on the project which was provided by Ministry of Railways along with all necessary data to apprise the Ambassador.

Ministry of Railways also informed that it has issued an email to DP World a few days ago, but response is still awaited.

The sources said, several issues including due payment of M/s Etisalat are still unresolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan uae investments business community Commerce Ministry PM Shehbaz Sharif UAE business delegation

Comments

200 characters

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

Read more stories