77th Independence Day: HCSTSI SVP graces closing ceremony of LASEEFA Open Girls Tape Ball Cricket Tournament

HYDERABAD: Dr Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, graced the closing ceremony of the “LASEEFA Open Girls Tape Ball Cricket Tournament” organized by Friends Table Tennis Club, in celebration of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day.

In his address, Dr Nami highlighted Pakistan's fortunate position as a nation with 60% of its population comprised of youth, brimming with immense sporting talent.

He expressed his admiration for the young girls who showcased their skills in the tournament, stating that it is evident that with proper training and adequate facilities, our youth have the potential to outshine any team globally.

HCSTSI Senior Vice President emphasized the importance of continuing such tournaments, as they not only foster a love for sports among school students but also contribute significantly to their overall health and well-being.

Friends Table Tennis Club Hyderabad emerged as the champion of the Independence Day Open Girls Tap Ball Cricket Tournament, defeating the MMC team in the final match held at Diyaldas Club Hyderabad.

The two-day tournament was organized in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, in collaboration with Friends Table Tennis Club Hyderabad and a private company.

A total of eight teams participated in the tournament, including Friends Table Tennis Club, Gul Sports, Al Qureshi, Seven Sports, Hayat, Wims Academy, Seven Sports 2, and MMC women's cricket teams.

The final match of the cricket tournament was played between Friends Table Tennis Club Hyderabad and MMC teams, in which Friends Table Tennis Club achieved a convincing victory by completing the target of 48 runs in five overs, in a total of six overs match.

Later, President of Friends Table Tennis Club Hyderabad Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani, Divisional Director Information Department Hyderabad Irshad Ali Chandio, and other members of the organizing committee presented the winning team with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000. The other participating teams were also awarded cash prizes, recognizing their efforts and dedication to the sport.

The esteemed guests in event congratulated the winning team and encouraged all participants for sports activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024