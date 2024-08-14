78th Independence Day: FPCCI holds flag-hoisting ceremony

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized a flag-hoisting ceremony and cake-cutting event to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

FPCCI’s Regional Chairman and Vice President, Zaki Ejaz, and former caretaker provincial minister for industry and trade, and patron-in-chief of the United Business Group (UBG), S M Tanveer, hoisted the flag and cut the cake. A tree-planting ceremony was also held under the Clean and Green campaign.**

On this occasion, Zaki Ejaz and S M Tanveer extended greetings to all Pakistanis on Independence Day, saying that August 14 reminds us of the sacrifices of our forefathers and fills the entire nation with a new spirit and enthusiasm. They said that our forefathers had made immense sacrifices to achieve Pakistan.

