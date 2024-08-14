AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-14

The Tajir Dost Scheme: not so encouraging response

Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

That the Tajir Dost Scheme is not attracting a positive response from traders is a fact that has found its best reflection from a news item carried by this newspaper yesterday. According to which, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far registered over 58,000 small traders/new shopkeepers under the Tajir Dost Scheme against the target of 3.2 million.

A senior FBR official is said to have told this newspaper that the monthly tax payments from traders would start from this month (August). Chief Coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme Naeem Mir said the Board has projected a collection Rs 50 billion under this head in the current year.

According to him, it is an ambitious target and would require full cooperation of the traders to voluntarily deposit monthly tax payment instalments.

No doubt, the traders have refused to respond to the scheme in a positive manner owing to a variety of factors. In my view, the government must realize by now that it is on a wild goose chase, so to speak.

The government must reach out to traders with a view to addressing their concerns before it successfully persuads them to become part of Tajir Dost Scheme by registering themselves. Using stick alone won’t work; the government must offer them some carrot as well.

Shahid Mir (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Tajir Dost Scheme

Comments

200 characters

The Tajir Dost Scheme: not so encouraging response

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Read more stories