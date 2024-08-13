PM says AI ‘is the future’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the provinces are getting 60 percent shares from the National Finance Commission (NFC) and have adequate resources to spend on students.

He said this while speaking at International Youth Day organised by the Prime Minister Youth Programme.

The premier stated this in the context of distribution of laptop among the students by the provinces as he had distributed when he was chief minister Punjab.

The premier said that the federal government would provide smart phones to one million higher achiever students besides provinces providing laptop to the students.

The prime minister said that the new generation can change the fortune and destiny of the country provided if millions of children are equipped with latest technology of information technology (IT). He said artificial intelligence (AI) is the future.

He also cited that example of China and stated that it had brought revolution through latest technology and vowed that all resources would be made available to the students for providing latest technology.

He said during the last 70 years, Pakistan has accumulated massive debt.

He said that this kind of Pakistan was not dreamed by the Quaid in which one go to abroad for celebration of events, while another cannot afford even food.

The prime minister said that a long-term programme would be launched for the students after 14 August.

