Agreement inked to develop, implement next-generation LRMIS

LAHORE: LMKR, an information technology company, has signed an agreement with Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) to develop and implement a next-generation Land Record Management Information System (LRMIS).

Initiated on July 26, this transformative initiative would modernize land record management in Punjab, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for landowners and stakeholders, disclosed LMKR here on Monday.

The new LRMIS would create a unified, centralised database encompassing all land records across the province, including rural, urban, and peri-urban and katchi abadi areas. By integrating traditional land records with advanced GIS technology, LMKR will deliver a robust and scalable solution that addresses the complexities of the existing system.

Through this initiative, PULSE will be able to provide landowners with a single source of truth for all property information, enabling easy access to digital ownership documents and facilitating land transactions.

Additionally, the system will equip government agencies with the tools to streamline land record management, resolve ownership disputes, and improve overall land governance.

Commenting on the agreement, Nasir Tanveer, VP Technology Business & Alliances at LMKR, said that they are excited to partner with PULSE on this groundbreaking project. “By leveraging our expertise in geospatial technology, we will deliver a transformative LRMIS that empowers Punjab’s citizens, brings transparency, and improves access to funding. This application will be instrumental in transforming the socioeconomic landscape of the province and driving economic growth.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024