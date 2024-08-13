Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
President announces 90-day remission for prisoners

Naveed Butt Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday announced granting a special 90-day remission of sentence for the prisoners of life imprisonment – males of 65 years and above and females above 60 – who have served one-third of their term on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day (14 August).

According to media wing of President House, the president granted the remission of sentence under Article 45 of the Constitution on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day.

The remission will not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, anti-state activities, rape, theft, robbery, kidnap and terrorism.

