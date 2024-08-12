AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Aug 12, 2024
Pakistan

FIA arrests six passengers with fake European visas

NNI Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Unit conducted a successful operation at Islamabad Airport, arresting six passengers who were attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas while carrying fake European visas.

The arrested passengers, identified as Rizwan Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Usman Ali, Tanveer Khalid, Tasawwar Azeem, and Yasir Iqbal, are residents of Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

During the search of their belongings and mobile phones, fake European visas were recovered by the immigration authorities.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects intended to use these visas to illegally enter Europe from Saudi Arabia.

The suspects had reportedly obtained these visas from various agents for a substantial amount of money.

They have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Islamabad for further investigation and legal action.

