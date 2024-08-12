AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-12

15 new schemes prepared by WASA Faisalabad under ADP: FDA

Press Release Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

FAISALABAD: Director General FDA Mohammad Asif Chaudhry has said that 15 new schemes have been prepared by WASA Faisalabad under the annual development programme, after completion of which up to 70% of water supply and drainage problems in the city will be solved. He expressed these views while visiting WASA head office and presiding over a high-level meeting.

On this occasion, Managing Director Wasa Amir Aziz gave a detailed briefing to the DG FDA about the departmental performance and the schemes prepared under the annual development programme, while Deputy Managing Directors Shoaib Rasheed, Saqib Raza, IkramUllah Chaudhry, Directors Muhammad Iqbal Malik, Javed Ghani, Hafiz Hassan Nasir, Muhammad Arifsuryaanii, Usman Zia, Abubakar Randhawa, Ijaz Latif, Shehryar Hassan, Kamran Raza, Usman Latif, Farhan Akram and Farooq Najeeb also participated.

DGFDA said that WASA Faisalabad has prepared about 15 new schemes under the annual development programme according to the needs of the citizens, which is a welcome initiative and these schemes will be completed after receiving the package from the Punjab government. As a result, the water supply and sewage problems of 60 to 70 percent of the citizens will be solved.

He further said that several foreign funded projects under the management of WASA Faisalabad are also ongoing which should continue as per the schedule because these projects include water supply, waste water treatment plant, capacity building of the department and others. Completion of foreign funded projects will increase water supply to citizens and reduce pollution. While giving a briefing, Managing Director WASA said that efforts are being made to provide quality drainage and supply services to the citizens, while more new schemes have been developed and sent to the Punjab government during the new financial year. He further said that work on foreign-funded projects is going on as per schedule and no compromise will be made in this regard.

