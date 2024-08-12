CM felicitates Fatima on success in 9th exams

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Fatima Saeed a talented female student belonging to Multan for attaining highest marks in the 9th examination result across Punjab.

The Chief Minister has appreciated the hard work of Fatima Saeed and expressed her good wishes. She paid tribute to the respectable teachers of Fatima Saeed and felicitated the parents of Fatima Saeed as well.

The CM also felicitated other successful students in their 9th class examination. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged every student to put in more hard work for attaining good result in their 10th class examination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024