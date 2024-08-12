Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start offering free of cost online visa to Turkish nationals from Wednesday. This was stated by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci here on Sunday.

According to a statement of Interior Ministry, Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci met with Mohsin Naqvi and discussed issued of mutual interest.

While talking to him, the Interior Minister said that free of cost online visa facility will be available to Turkish nationals from Wednesday. He said that this step will ease the arrival of Turkish nationals into Pakistan.

“Both sides decided to foment cooperation in security, police and civil armed forces’ sectors,” it added. It further stated that matters pertaining to the release of Pakistani prisoners in the jails of Turkiye were also discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024