KCCI & ITC announce new partnership

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) Geneva are proud to announce a new partnership, aimed at setting out the framework of cooperation between the ITC and the KCCI on women’s empowerment in particular to increase the market competitiveness of women-led businesses and women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed at KCCI. The signatories included Iftikhar Ahmed Shaikh, President KCCI; Escipion Joaquin Oliveira Gomez, Director of the Division of Enterprise Competitiveness and Institutions at the International Trade Centre; and Junaid Makda, former President KCCI & Chairman of the Special Committee for International/Legal Affairs & Implementation of MoUs/ICC/WCF.

Distinguished attendees at the signing ceremony included; Altaf A Ghaffar, Senior Vice President KCCI; Tanveer Barry, Vice President KCCI, Tariq Yousuf former President KCCI, Shariq Vohra former President KCCI and Majyd Aziz, as well as other Managing Committee Members.

During the ceremony Iftikhar Ahmed Shaikh, President KCCI extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests, expressed enthusiasm for the deepening relationship between KCCI and ITC, and highlighted a strong commitment to enhancing collaboration.

Speaking at the occasion, Junaid Makda, former President of KCCI and Chairman of the Special Committee for International/Legal Affairs & Implementation of MoUs/ICC/WCF, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed representatives from the International Trade Centre. He said this strategic partnership between KCCI & the ITC will further strengthen their collaboration, and emphasized that this landmark milestone will pursue deeper cooperation and advance their mutual objectives in the future.

In conjunction with the MoU, the International Trade Centre (ITC) conducted a specialized training workshop on Digital Marketing & Canvas at the KCCI on August 8th-9th 2024.

