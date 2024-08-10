AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
PQAMC announces dividend for PQMIP

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) is a leading dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company in Pakistan, and part of Pak-Qatar Group, which is Pakistan’s Pioneer and Premier Islamic financial services group. PQAMC has recently announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC’s Shariah-Compliant Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the category.

PQMIP announced dividend of Rs1.7952 per unit for the month of July’24 with an annualized return of 22.32 percent year-to-date, earned as on July 31, 2024. PQAMC is rated AM2 with ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA. The PQMIP plan is also rated A+ with a ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited – Farhan Shaukat has approved the distributions of dividends for the month of July 2024, under the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors.

Farhan further stated that “The above entitlement will be distributed to the unit-holders, whose names appear in the register of unit-holders at the close of business on July 30, 2024. This reflects PQMIP’s strong and consistent performance and our commitment to our valued Participants of PQMIP”.

Pak-Qatar Group has a vision to add value to the economy of Pakistan by making valuable investments and creating innovative and Halal financial ventures and services for sustainable growth.

The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).

