Pakistan Print 2024-08-10

SC expresses annoyance over removal of IWBM chairperson

Terence J Sigamony Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court expressed annoyance over the removal of Rana Saeed Khan as chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and at the notification to transfer the control of IWMB from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to Ministry of Interior.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, on Friday, heard the contempt petition of Rina Saeed.

During the proceedings, the chief justice inquired from the additional attorney general Malik Javed Iqbal whether owner of Monal Restaurant Luqman Ali Afzal is brother of Cabinet Division Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal. When he was unable to give satisfactory reply then the CJP ordered him to summon Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Kamran Afzal.

AGP Mansoor Usman Awan, after the break, appeared before the bench and assured that the notifications related to transfer of the IWMB from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to Ministry of Interior, and removal of Rina Saeed as chairperson IWMB with additional secretary of Climate Ministry will be withdrawn. The chief justice directed that the matter be brought to the attention of the prime minister. The court also sought details about the Pine City housing project located within the Margalla Hills.

During a hearing, Justice Faez remarked, “The generals and bureaucrats have taken control of the country’s system, and the Attorney General is unaware of the proceedings.”

Umer Gilani representing Rina Saeed informed that her client has been removed as chairperson Wildlife Board, and following a court order, the Wildlife Department was placed under the Interior Ministry.

The chief justice questioned; “The Interior Ministry’s role is to maintain law and order. The government’s actions appear to be an attempt to override the court’s decision to protect national assets. What is the relationship between the owner of the private hotel and the Cabinet Secretary? Is the Cabinet Secretary not the brother of the hotel owner? The Cabinet Secretary got the summary to remove the Wildlife Board chairperson approved by the prime minister.”

Justice Faez expressed concern over increasing control of military and bureaucracy on the various institutions, and remarked that the attorney general is unaware of things, which are unfolding.

During the proceeding, Cabinet Secretary Kamran Afzal referred to the prime minister as “Sahib,” prompting the chief justice to retort, “Refer to him as the Prime Minister or Mr Shehbaz Sharif. There is no such thing as ‘Prime Minister Sahib’ in English; break free from the chains of servitude.”

The secretary of Climate Change informed the court that the power of judicial review lies with the courts and declined to comment further.

In a related matter, the court also discussed the transfer of the Wildlife Board under the Interior Ministry and the management of the Wildlife Board. The case was adjourned until August 15.

