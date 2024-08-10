Industrialists in Karachi praise Arshad Nadeem’s achievement

KARACHI: Industrialists in Karachi have expressed immense joy over Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement at the Paris Olympics, where he won a gold medal for Pakistan.

They have hailed his victory as a priceless gift for the nation on Independence Day. Additionally, the arrival of Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi, in Pakistan has been deemed a blessed occasion.

Prominent industrialist and founder chairman of the All-Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, Abdul Shakoor Khatri, praised Arshad Nadeem for bringing international recognition to Pakistan through his outstanding performance, making the entire nation proud.

