Industrialists in Karachi praise Arshad Nadeem’s achievement

KARACHI: Industrialists in Karachi have expressed immense joy over Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement at the Paris Olympics, where he won a gold medal for Pakistan.
They have hailed his victory as a priceless gift for the nation on Independence Day. Additionally, the arrival of Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi, in Pakistan has been deemed a blessed occasion.
Prominent industrialist and founder chairman of the All-Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, Abdul Shakoor Khatri, praised Arshad Nadeem for bringing international recognition to Pakistan through his outstanding performance, making the entire nation proud.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments