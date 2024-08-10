AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-10

Faisalabad Int’l Airport: expansion work expedited

Press Release Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad International Airport would be transformed into a regional hub of air travel by extending runway, upgrading terminal and providing other latest facilities, said Ms. Tasneem Akhtar Jameel, Airport Manager.

She visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed related issues with President Dr. Khurram Tariq. Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Madam Rubina Amjad and Dr. Najma Afzal were also present during this meeting.

She said that efforts have already been expedited to acquire extra land for the expansion of the runway so that wide bodied planes could land at this airport. She also stressed the need for the upgrading of the existing terminal so that multiple flights could be accommodated at a time by providing additional lounges along with dedicated conveyor belts and improved infrastructure.

She said that sufficient space is available for the air cargo complex but there was no arrangement for the cargo plane which could be managed with the cooperation of the local business community. She said that a beautification plan was also underway and, in this connection, FCCI should also extend necessary financial help to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

She said that currently Faisalabad Airport was accommodating 32 flights weekly with 4 domestic flights only. She said that more airlines are also planning to start flights from Faisalabad which would increase the total number of flights from this airport. She said that the timings of international flights are very convenient and appropriate in getting the connecting flights for other international destinations from Dubai and other airports.

Earlier, Dr. Khurram Tariq welcomed Ms. Tasneem Akhtar Jameel and her team and said that Faisalabad remained deprived of direct international flights which were started in 2014-15. “At that time the numbers of flights were 130 which squeezed to 80 during the epidemic of corona”, he said and added that now there are only 32 flights which are far less than the available potential of passenger load.

He said that PIA has recently started Faisalabad-Jeddah flight while Faisalabad-Medina flight was more convenient for the Umrah pilgrims from this area. He also stressed the need to increase the number of domestic flights from Faisalabad to Karachi. He also floated a proposal to launch a private flying club which could also be used by the business community in addition to pleasure air cruises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA FCCI Faisalabad International Airport Ms. Tasneem Akhtar Jameel

Comments

200 characters

Faisalabad Int’l Airport: expansion work expedited

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

Judiciary responsible for ‘prevailing crisis’: Bilawal

Read more stories