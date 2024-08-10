Faisalabad Int’l Airport: expansion work expedited

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad International Airport would be transformed into a regional hub of air travel by extending runway, upgrading terminal and providing other latest facilities, said Ms. Tasneem Akhtar Jameel, Airport Manager.

She visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed related issues with President Dr. Khurram Tariq. Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Madam Rubina Amjad and Dr. Najma Afzal were also present during this meeting.

She said that efforts have already been expedited to acquire extra land for the expansion of the runway so that wide bodied planes could land at this airport. She also stressed the need for the upgrading of the existing terminal so that multiple flights could be accommodated at a time by providing additional lounges along with dedicated conveyor belts and improved infrastructure.

She said that sufficient space is available for the air cargo complex but there was no arrangement for the cargo plane which could be managed with the cooperation of the local business community. She said that a beautification plan was also underway and, in this connection, FCCI should also extend necessary financial help to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

She said that currently Faisalabad Airport was accommodating 32 flights weekly with 4 domestic flights only. She said that more airlines are also planning to start flights from Faisalabad which would increase the total number of flights from this airport. She said that the timings of international flights are very convenient and appropriate in getting the connecting flights for other international destinations from Dubai and other airports.

Earlier, Dr. Khurram Tariq welcomed Ms. Tasneem Akhtar Jameel and her team and said that Faisalabad remained deprived of direct international flights which were started in 2014-15. “At that time the numbers of flights were 130 which squeezed to 80 during the epidemic of corona”, he said and added that now there are only 32 flights which are far less than the available potential of passenger load.

He said that PIA has recently started Faisalabad-Jeddah flight while Faisalabad-Medina flight was more convenient for the Umrah pilgrims from this area. He also stressed the need to increase the number of domestic flights from Faisalabad to Karachi. He also floated a proposal to launch a private flying club which could also be used by the business community in addition to pleasure air cruises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024