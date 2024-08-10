IPPs, power sector reforms: Nation looking towards task force: FPCCI official

LAHORE: Vice President and Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zaki Aijaz has said that the whole nation is looking towards the task force on Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Pakistan’s Power Sector Reforms to hold the 40 IPPs accountable and provide relief to the people.

He further said that, at present, the common man and the business community are worried due to expensive electricity and are waiting for the actions of the task force formed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to bring relief. Zaki Aijaz stressed that expensive power purchase contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are unacceptable to the industry and cannot operate on such high tariffs.

He claimed that some IPPs are not being operated, but the government is paying them a huge amount.

