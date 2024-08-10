AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-10

Ignite signs agreement with Netsol Technologies-led consortium to operate NIC Lahore

Press Release Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: In a major boost for Pakistan’s burgeoning technology and startup ecosystem, Ignite - National Technology Fund, a company incorporated under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, has signed an agreement with a consortium led by Netsol Technologies Limited to establish and operate the National Incubation Centre (NIC) Lahore for the next five years.

This consortium includes prominent partners like HBL, Beaconhouse National University, PlugNPlay Tech Centre, Daftarkhwan, Accelerate Prosperity, UET Lahore, and WCCI Lahore. The consortium aims to empower startups focused on AI, IoT, Cleantech, climate tech, and ICT, serving as gateways to sustainable development, global impact, and inclusive growth.

The NIC Lahore will be relocated to Daftarkhwan Vogue on MM Alam Road in the heart of Lahore. It will host 50 startups annually in its incubation program and 10 startups annually in its acceleration program, with each startup receiving Rs 5 million in funding in the acceleration program from the Ignite National Technology Fund.

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite stated, “We are thrilled to back the National Incubation Centre Lahore as it enters an exciting new stage of growth and innovation. Our dedication to nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem in Pakistan is demonstrated through our continuous support for incubation programs nationwide.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Technology NIC NetSol Technologies Limited

Comments

200 characters

Ignite signs agreement with Netsol Technologies-led consortium to operate NIC Lahore

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

Judiciary responsible for ‘prevailing crisis’: Bilawal

Read more stories