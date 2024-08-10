KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,569.59 High: 78,823.14 Low: 78,051.08 Net Change: 695.37 Volume (000): 139,145 Value (000): 9,690,246 Makt Cap (000) 2,465,995,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,986.78 NET CH (+) 153.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,460.17 NET CH (+) 51.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,241.21 NET CH (+) 379.7 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,874.05 NET CH (-) 76.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,989.25 NET CH (+) 126.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,089.33 NET CH (+) 87.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 09- August -2024 ====================================

