Markets Print 2024-08-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,569.59
High: 78,823.14
Low: 78,051.08
Net Change: 695.37
Volume (000): 139,145
Value (000): 9,690,246
Makt Cap (000) 2,465,995,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,986.78
NET CH (+) 153.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,460.17
NET CH (+) 51.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,241.21
NET CH (+) 379.7
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,874.05
NET CH (-) 76.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,989.25
NET CH (+) 126.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,089.33
NET CH (+) 87.35
------------------------------------
As on: 09- August -2024
====================================
Comments