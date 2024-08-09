AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
Print Print 2024-08-09

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Muhammad Ali Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to update the SIM blocking list every week to avoid including the names of compliant taxpayers in the list.

In a letter to the Member IT, the KTBA said that The ITGO, issued on April 29, 2024, had instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and mobile operators to disable the SIMs of 506,670 persons who were liable to file income tax returns for the Tax Year 2023 but were not appearing on the Active Taxpayer List (ATL).

Non-filers: FBR blocks 210,000 SIM cards to ‘encourage’ tax payment

However, it has been observed that even after individuals file their tax returns for 2023, their names remain on the ITGO list, and their SIM continues to be at risk of being blocked.

Therefore, it is requested that likewise active taxpayers list be updated every week, the ITGO should also be updated every week to exclude names of persons/individuals who have duly filed their income tax return for the year 2023.

