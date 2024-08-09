LG elections in Islamabad on Sept 29

ISLAMABAD: After failing to hold the local government (LG) elections in the federal capital for over three years, the electoral entity has finally announced to conduct these polls on September 29.

The public notice for LG elections would be issued on August 15 – and the polling would be held on September 29, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has 125 union councils based on a total of 1,000 wards comprising 750 general wards and 250 women wards.

Each of these UCs comprises six general wards and two women wards.

The delimitation exercise for ICT LG elections had started on June 1, and completed on July 23.

Presently, the LG systems are functional in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan— whereas the ECP failed to hold the LG elections in ICT and Punjab within the 120-day stipulated period, upon the expiry of their respective terms, under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act 2017.

This law provides that the ECP shall hold LG elections within 120 days of the expiry of local bodies’ term of a province, cantonment or the ICT.

The ICT local bodies’ term expired on February 14, 2021 and that of Punjab expired on December 31, 2021.

Furthermore, Section 219(3) of the Elections Act 2017 provides that the ECP shall, in consultation with the federal or provincial government concerned, make an announcement of the date or dates on which LG elections in a province, cantonment or ICT are to be held.

In December 2022, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja claimed at a public event that the ECP intended to launch pilot testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the general elections or LG polls - besides working on internet voting or i-voting for overseas Pakistanis, for which, the CEC said, funds were sought from the then federal government.

But, contrary to this claim, in July last year, the poll body refused to hold the LG elections in Punjab on EVMs and i-voting for overseas Pakistanis, deciding to ask the then provincial caretaker government to amend the related electoral rules —to allow the polls on the manual voting method. The LG elections faced lingering delay on one pretext or another involving alleged apathy of the ECP and the respective governments coupled with legal hitches.

