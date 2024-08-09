AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-09

Mobilink Bank introduces affordable E-bike loans

Press Release Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Dedicated to promoting positive environmental change, Mobilink Bank has recently announced the launch of E-Bike loans. This initiative, aimed at empowering individuals with accessible and eco-friendly transportation options, was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PakZon Electric Motors (Pvt) Ltd., Pakistan’s leading electric bike manufacturer.

Through this offer, the Bank is extending exclusive benefits to all its customers, including a 6% discount on E-bikes purchased through PakZon dealerships, three complimentary checkups at PakZon 3S dealerships, and a one-year battery warranty for two, three and four-wheelers. These benefits are designed to make E-bike ownership more affordable and convenient.

“As part of our ‘Change to Sustain’ program, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and enabling our customers to do the same,” shared Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Business Officer Mobilink Bank. “Our latest endeavour, the E-Bike loan, offers a practical solution for individuals and the environment. By providing easy financing for electric bikes, we strive to cultivate a culture of empowerment and self-reliance, particularly among women. This initiative helps us break down gender barriers, promotes equitable access to resources and paves the way for a greener, more sustainable future for all,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mobilink Bank E bike loans

Comments

200 characters

Mobilink Bank introduces affordable E-bike loans

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories