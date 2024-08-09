Mobilink Bank introduces affordable E-bike loans

ISLAMABAD: Dedicated to promoting positive environmental change, Mobilink Bank has recently announced the launch of E-Bike loans. This initiative, aimed at empowering individuals with accessible and eco-friendly transportation options, was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PakZon Electric Motors (Pvt) Ltd., Pakistan’s leading electric bike manufacturer.

Through this offer, the Bank is extending exclusive benefits to all its customers, including a 6% discount on E-bikes purchased through PakZon dealerships, three complimentary checkups at PakZon 3S dealerships, and a one-year battery warranty for two, three and four-wheelers. These benefits are designed to make E-bike ownership more affordable and convenient.

“As part of our ‘Change to Sustain’ program, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and enabling our customers to do the same,” shared Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Business Officer Mobilink Bank. “Our latest endeavour, the E-Bike loan, offers a practical solution for individuals and the environment. By providing easy financing for electric bikes, we strive to cultivate a culture of empowerment and self-reliance, particularly among women. This initiative helps us break down gender barriers, promotes equitable access to resources and paves the way for a greener, more sustainable future for all,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024