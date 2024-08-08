AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Indian shares log losses after central bank’s rate pause, hawkish comments

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower in a volatile session on Thursday as investors booked profits after the central bank held interest rates steady, as expected, and maintained its hawkish policy stance due to stubbornly high food inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.74% at 24,117, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.73% to 78,886.22.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept rates unchanged for a ninth straight meeting, with Governor Shaktikanta Das warning against complacency because of falling core inflation.

The RBI has kept interest rates unchanged since February 2023. The Nifty has surged about 36% during this period on strong economic growth, corporate earnings and surplus liquidity. However, equity benchmarks have succumbed to bouts of profit-taking as they trade near record highs.

“The recent market turmoil did not move the needle for the monetary policy committee today as it continued to strike a hawkish tone,” said Shilan Shah, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Indian shares snap 3-day losing run to join global rebound

With concerns over a U.S. recession and high valuations in domestic equities, there could be further profit-booking near current levels, analysts said.

The benchmarks fell about 0.3% ahead of the RBI’s meeting. The losses steepened to 0.6% right after the decision, before markets briefly erased them by noon. Profit booking, however, set in soon after, with the Nifty and Sensex closing near session lows.

Eight of 13 major sectors logged losses. IT companies , which earn a chunk of their revenue from the U.S., fell 1.9%, the steepest drop among major sectors, ahead of labour market data due on Thursday.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data could add to worries of a recession in the world’s largest economy and weigh on global equity markets, analysts said.

HDFC Bank, the heaviest weighted stock on the Nifty 50, rose about 1.2%, after brokerages said the private lender had an edge over peers in terms of retail asset quality.

Meanwhile, the RBI cautioned banks against high growth in certain segments of retail loans, urging them to monitor the quality of the loans to avoid systemic risks.

