‘Clean and Green Pakistan Movement’: Alkhidmat Foundation to start plantation week from 11th

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has announced an ambitious “Clean and Green Pakistan Movement,” which will see a significant tree planting initiative across the country.

The campaign will start with a dedicated Tree Plantation Week from August 11 to 18, 2024. The goal is to plant 300,000 trees nationwide during this period, with an overall target of 2.5 million trees to be planted by the end of the year. The campaign was officially launched during a press conference at the Lahore Press Club.

The event marked a pivotal step in the Alkhidmat Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability and underscored the Alkhidmat Foundation’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and community involvement.

Vice President of AlKhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Dr Mushtaq Mangat, detailed the "Green and Clean Pakistan Movement," emphasizing that tree plantation is a crucial part of this significant campaign. Alongside the plantation drive, awareness programmes and tree nurseries are being established with a dedicated budget of Rs 8 million. The Alkhidmat Foundation selects tree species that are non-harmful to humans and animals and play a significant role in reducing pollution.

The press conference was attended by various key figures, including Dr Mushtaq Mangat, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Vice President Alkhidmat Lahore, Senior Manager Media Relations Shoaib Hashmi, and other responsible officials and volunteers.

Dr Mushtaq Mangat emphasized the urgency of the initiative, stating, “Tree planting has become a critical necessity in the face of climate change and environmental pollution. Our Clean and Green Pakistan Movement is a substantial part of our larger effort, which includes establishing tree nurseries with a budget of 8 million rupees. We are committed to planting 1 million trees in Lahore alone and 2.5 million trees across Pakistan this year.”

In a significant step towards enhancing urban greenery, the Alkhidmat Foundation has collaborated with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure comprehensive post-plantation care and maintenance of newly planted trees, said Mushtaq Mangat.

He highlighted the expanded scope of the Alkhidmat Foundation’s efforts for clean and green Pakistan, noting that while nine plantation drives were conducted last year with the support of thousands of volunteers, this year has already seen the successful execution of 28 such drives. This partnership underscores the critical importance of not only planting trees but also sustaining their growth and health through diligent upkeep.

Dr Mangat highlighted the need for tree planting in response to climate change and environmental pollution. Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change. As noted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres during the 2022 floods, Pakistan has contributed minimally to global climate change but suffers its impacts the most. Seasonal smog in winter and heatwaves in summer, along with melting glaciers leading to floods in northern regions, have increasingly affected millions of people.

This mega plantation aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 13: Climate Action and Goal 15: Life on Land. By contributing to the expansion of green spaces and improving air quality, the initiative supports global efforts to combat climate change and preserve terrestrial ecosystems.

The Alkhidmat Foundation calls on all citizens to join hands in this noble cause and participate in future environmental initiatives. The organization believes that with collective effort and determination, meaningful progress can be made towards a sustainable and environmentally secure future.

