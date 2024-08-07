AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-07

Asian currencies: Ringgit slips 1pc and off one-year high

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:37am

BENGALURU: Equities in Asian emerging markets regained some footing on Tuesday after a brutal global sell-off a day earlier, although investors continue to grapple with the yen-funded carry trades and worries over a slowdown in the United States.

An MSCI gauge of Asian emerging market equities outside of Japan rose as much as 2% to mark its best day since early June, after sliding 4.2% on Monday.

An index, including Japanese stocks, advanced up to 4% as the Nikkei staged a sharp recovery.

Tech-heavy indexes in Taiwan and South Korea KOSPI jumped up to 4.6% and 5.6%, respectively. The KOSPI marked its best intraday gain since last November.

In Southeast Asia, benchmarks in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand added between 0.2% and 1.5%, although Singapore’s FTSE Straits Times fell 1% on pressure from banks.

An unwinding of yen carry trades, lukewarm tech earnings, and fears that the US could be sliding into recession convulsed equity markets on Monday, prompting investors to dump their risky assets and move into safer bonds.

“The size of sell-offs seen thus far is too much and fears of a recession in the US economy have eased,” Ryota Abe, an economist at SMBC said.

“Market sentiment will improve with some higher caution on the global economy and the geopolitical risks than before,” Abe said.

He added that upcoming US economic data may suggest the slowdown is continuing which “may bring a view that the economy will someday be going to enter recession”.

Currencies in the region were on the back foot as the greenback edged higher, recovering from a near seven-month low touched on Monday.

The Malaysian ringgit led losses in the region with a more than 1% fall. The currency surged 2.3% in the prior session to touch its highest level since April last year.

ringgit Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Ringgit slips 1pc and off one-year high

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories