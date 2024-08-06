Pakistan actor Fawad Khan releases song in collaboration with US production house

Pakistani actor and singer Fawad Khan has collaborated with Seattle-based production company MTG to release a new music track.

The music video for the song is set to premiere on August 10, according to MTG.

View this post on Instagram

The song is set to feature fellow Pakistani singer and songwriter Maria Unera who was recently included on Spotify’s “best of Pakistani women on EQUAL Pakistan” playlist, as well as the lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Kashmir Bilal Ali.

The music video for the track has been directed by MTG founder Maheen Mustafa, and will be made available on all major streaming platforms.

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to be pulled from YouTube Pakistan over public backlash

“The incredible icons featured in the new MTG music video are formidable talents,” Khan was quoting as saying by various media reports.

Khan initially gained fame as the vocalist for the Lahore-based rock band Entity Paradigm before delving into film.

Khan was last seen in ‘Barzakh’ with Sanam Saeed.

Earlier today, the producers of ‘Barzakh’ announced that they will be removing it from YouTube Pakistan with effect from August 9, due to public backlash.