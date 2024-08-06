AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Life & Style

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to be pulled from YouTube Pakistan over public backlash

  • Audiences criticise 'LGBTQ' themes within show
BR Life & Style Published 06 Aug, 2024 04:03pm
Photo: ZEE5 Global
Photo: ZEE5 Global

Following public backlash, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s new show ‘Barzakh’ will be pulled from YouTube Pakistan with effect from August 9, the producers announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the show received severe criticism over its LGBTQ-themed content, which had been a topic of heated debate since its debut two weeks ago.

In a statement posted on the Zindagi’s official Instagram page, the network expressed its gratitude to those appreciating the show and explained why it will be taken down.

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed series ‘Barzakh’ reveals new trailer

“We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show that was created to bring people together everywhere,” the statement added.

“But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have decided to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024.”

Set in the Hunza Valley, ‘Barzakh’ centers on a 76-year-old man who surprises his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his engagement to the ghost of his first love.

This revelation triggers a series of emotional confrontations as the family gathers, unsure how to respond to the situation.

The first episode of the 6-part series has accumulated over 4 million views on YouTube, with some viewers objecting to the themes of the show calling it “provocative” and “indecent”.

The series was produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

It was helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi’s first Pakistani original ‘Churails’ and the feature film ‘Cake’, which was Pakistan’s entry for the 2019 Oscars.

Audience reactions to the post were mixed, with some lauding the move, as well as a lot of viewers praising the “beautiful” show and lamenting its removal.

The series also reunites Khan and Saeed for the first time since their hit show ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ (2012).

“Working with Sanam after all these years is still a comfort zone”, Khan was quoted as saying earlier by Variety.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to debut at Series Mania Festival

The final episode of ‘Barzakh’ is scheduled to air tonight at 8pm.

Last year, ‘Barzakh’ debuted at the Series Mania Festival in France – the only film selected from South Asia.

