IK’s plea: LHC DB issues notices to NAB, FIA and others

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 07:20am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others on a petition of PTI former chairman Imran Khan seeking details of cases and inquiries against him.

The bench sought replies from the respondents within a week and rejected the plea of petitioner’s counsel restraining the respondents from arresting the petitioner till the time a list of all cases with particulars in nature is furnished to him.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that his client was being implicated in new cases on political grounds despite suspension of his sentences in a number of cases.

He said the court should prevent the abuse of process of law and safeguard against the violations of fundamental rights of the petitioner.

The bench expressed its concern over the arrest of the former prime minister in new cases after bail in previous ones.

The counsel stated that the petitioner wanted to determine the number and nature of the cases and inquiries pending against him.

He asked the court to summon the details of all cases against the former premier and also issue an order preventing his arrest in any undisclosed case.

He also urged the court to provide an interim relief by restraining the respondents from arresting the petitioner till the time a list of all cases is furnished to him.

The bench, however, did not pass a restraining order and sought replies from the respondents within a week.

