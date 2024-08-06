ATC adjourns pleas of IK

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday adjourned the petitions of PTI former chairman Imran Khan seeking post-arrest bail in four May 9 riots cases till August 08 as his led counsel failed to appear before the court.

The bail has been sought in four cases of burning PML-N office in Model Town, a container near Kalma Chowk and police vehicles in Gulberg.

The petitions have been filed after the Lahore High Court quashed the physical remand of the former premier in twelve cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024