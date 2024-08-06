AGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
AIRLINK 109.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.87%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
DCL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.17%)
DFML 40.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 81.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
FFBL 42.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.74%)
FFL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.26%)
HUBC 144.24 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.73%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (11.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
NBP 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
OGDC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.48%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.24%)
TOMCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,204 Increased By 18.5 (0.23%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 77,257 Increased By 172.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 24,909 Increased By 56.6 (0.23%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-06

ATC adjourns pleas of IK

Recorder Report Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 07:41am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday adjourned the petitions of PTI former chairman Imran Khan seeking post-arrest bail in four May 9 riots cases till August 08 as his led counsel failed to appear before the court.

The bail has been sought in four cases of burning PML-N office in Model Town, a container near Kalma Chowk and police vehicles in Gulberg.

The petitions have been filed after the Lahore High Court quashed the physical remand of the former premier in twelve cases.

ATC Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court

