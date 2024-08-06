Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
NA session adjourned to mourn demise of MNA

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session was adjourned on Monday without taking up any item on the agenda to mourn the death of its member from Rahim Yar Khan, who died of cardiac arrest last night.

Mumtaz Mustafa, a lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Rahim Yar Khan NA-171, died on Sunday night due to cardiac arrest at Parliament Lodges in Islamabad. The MPs belonging all political parties paid rich tributes to the deceased, saying his services for the country especially for his area would be remembered for long.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of fellow parliamentarian. He said that Mustafa was a prominent lawyer and a good speaker.

The opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub also paid tributes to Mustafa, saying he was a kind and humble man. He said that he used to give respect to other. Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khawaja Izharul Hassan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others expressed grief and sorrow over Mustafa’s death, and prayed to Allah, the Almighty to bestow him with a special place in Jannah, and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

