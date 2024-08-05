Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Imran completes one-year in jail today

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Aug, 2024 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan completes one year in jail today (Monday) as he was put in jail on August 5 last year.

The PTI leadership has already announced a countrywide protest today (Monday) against “illegal” incarceration of Khan.

Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that August 5 marks the day of PTI Imran Khan’s arrest, against which the PTI is going to stage protests on that day.

He said it will demand Khan’s release during the demonstrations.

Qaiser also criticised the indiscriminate crackdown against PTI members, claiming that lawmakers and social media activists are facing a vicious witch-hunt.

“This crackdown is being done after the Supreme Court’s verdict [on the reserved seats],” Qaiser stated, urging the apex court to take suo motu notice of the situation.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan echoed Qaiser’s sentiments, condemning the government’s mistreatment of PTI lawmakers and the enforced disappearances of party workers.

He mentioned specific cases against members like Sheikh Waqas and his aides, labelling them as acts of “fascism”.

The PTI leadership is planning a key session to discuss future strategies, which may include a sit-in at D-Chowk, Islamabad, among other options.

Imran Khan was arrested on August 5, 2023, from Lahore, following a court’s three-year prison sentence for his involvement in the illegal sale of state gifts.

