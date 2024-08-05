Tickets for Karachi Zoo, Safari Park can be purchased online: mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be aligned with modern requirements and all information related to these departments will be available on the KMC website.

Tickets for recreational facilities such as the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park can be purchased online from home, and advance booking can also be made through the website. He stated this while presiding over a meeting with officers from the Department of Parks, the Department of Recreation, and the Department of Culture and Sports.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director of Culture and Sports Raza Abbas Rizvi, Senior Director of Recreation Iqbal Nawaz, Senior Director of Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director of Parks Arshad Ali, Senior Director of Municipal Services Zulfiqar Abro, and other officers attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that all KMC departments that deal directly with the public should upload all relevant information on the website. Similarly, various challans, tickets, forms, and other necessary information should also be available on the website. He said that the names, boundaries, and important buildings and landmarks of all 106 roads under KMC should be identified so that citizens can easily benefit.

The Mayor of Karachi also stated that all information related to the fire brigade, including fire station numbers and necessary instructions should be available on the KMC website. Additionally, video clips and photos of recreational spots should be uploaded to the website.

He emphasized that it should be easy for citizens to approach KMC departments and remarked that this is the age of social media. Institutions that do not take advantage of social media will fall behind. He mentioned that globally, a soft image of one’s institution can be established through social media. The website can introduce the performance and facilities of KMC worldwide, providing a comprehensive platform to present the institution’s performance to citizens.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab was shown the websites prepared by various departments. He instructed for various additions and changes to be made to these websites so they could be launched online by the end of this month.