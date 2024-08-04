0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking at the signing ceremony of framework agreements for solar systems, said that 200,000 Solar Home Systems (SHSs) would be provided to low-income households selected through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) data in all districts of the province.”

He said that by the end of October first batch of 50,000 SHS kits would reach Karachi for onward distribution.

The ceremony was held at CM House and was attended by Minister Energy Syed Nasir Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Energy Muadiq Khan, representatives of three private companies selected through competitive provinces and other concerned officers. Murad Shah said that the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) was being executed for Rs27.4 billion with the $100 million financial support of the World Bank.

According to the CM Component - III of the SSEP the Provision of 200,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS) to low-income households in all districts of the province under BISP Data.

Murad Shah said that the Solar Home Systems would consist of an 80-100 W Solar PV Plate, a minimum 18 AH Lithium-ion battery, one DC fan, three LED bulbs and a mobile charging facility. The SHS set was shown to the Cm which he approved.

The chief minister disclosed that the system’s estimated cost was around Rs.55,000, including transport, taxes and duties and would be provided to eligible low-income families at around 80 per cent subsidy.

Selection Criteria: Sharing the criteria, the CM said that the selection of low-income households has been made by using the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) register of low-income households as the criteria for household eligibility; The poverty scorecard ranging from 21 to 50 has been initially used.

