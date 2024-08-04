AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-04

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of certain assets of M/s. Pfizer Pakistan Limited by M/s. Lucky Core Industries. This acquisition is facilitated by a set of agreements including the frame agreement and asset purchase agreements.

The acquisition encompasses several well-known pharmaceutical products and their respective registrations, manufacturing technology, know-how, and associated trademarks for Ansaid, Ponstan, Ponstan Forte, Basoquin, Deltacortril, Lysovit, Corex-D, and Mycitracin.

Lucky Core Industries, a publicly listed company in Pakistan, is engaged in manufacturing various chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The Seller, Pfizer Pakistan Limited, is a public unlisted company that manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products in Pakistan. Its parent company, M/s. Pfizer Inc, is a publicly listed biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Delaware, USA.

CCP allows Lucky Cement, Fatima Fertilizer to acquire 67% stake in National Resources

The CCP’s market assessment identified the relevant product markets as ‘Antirheumatic Systemic, Vitamins, Systemic Corticosteroids, Cough & Cold Prepara-tions, Antiprotozoal & Anthelmintic, and Topical Antibacterial & Anti-virals’, with the geographic market being Pakistan.

This transaction is classified as a horizontal merger, resulting in a minor increase in the market presence of Lucky Core Industries across the relevant markets.

The CCP has determined that the acquisition will not lead to dominance in any market, thus granting swift approval.

This strategic acquisition is poised to enhance the technological advancement in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, fostering innovation and ensuring a competitive market landscape.

The CCP’s approval underlines its commitment to upholding fair competition, benefiting consumers, and encouraging growth and investment in the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP biotechnology Pfizer Pakistan Limited

Comments

200 characters

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories