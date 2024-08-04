Pakistan expresses solidarity with people of IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar during his addressed in a webinar organised by the Pakistani Embassy in Berlin on “Kashmir Exploitation Day”, expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

“The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are making unparalleled sacrifices against India’s illegal and oppressive control,” said the federal information minister. “Pakistan will continue to support the struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination.”

He highlighted that on August 5, 2019, India initiated unilateral actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “The purpose of these actions is to disempower the Kashmiri people, deprive them of their right to vote, and forcibly displace them from their own land,” he stated.

Minister Tarar also pointed out that India is trying to change the demographics of Kashmir to weaken the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. “Today, India is attempting to convince the world that Jammu and Kashmir is an undisputed part of its territory,” he said. “However, it was India that brought the Kashmir issue to the United Nations Security Council, where its disputed status was internationally recognized.” Minister Tarar said “India’s brutal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is not only a violation of international laws but also a mockery of universally recognized human rights principles.” The Government of Pakistan has already passed a unanimous resolution expressing concern over the extremist intentions of the Hindutva government, reaffirmed the federal information minister. “Pakistan has taken it upon itself to raise its voice for justice for the Kashmiri people at every international forum and will continue to do so.”

“We promise our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will bring their voices to every forum until the international community takes action on this issue,” he vowed.

Minister Tarar urged the international community to pressure India to end its severe human rights violations and illegal occupation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

