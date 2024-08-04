AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
US natgas prices little changed despite near-record breaking heat

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures held steady on Friday, supported by rising gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for near record-breaking heat over the next few days but pressured by rising output, formation of a likely demand-killing storm near Florida and a tremendous oversupply of gas in storage.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.1 cents to settle at $1.967 per million British thermal units.

For the week, the contract declined about 2%, putting it down for a third week in a row and the seventh time in eight weeks. During those eight weeks, the contract has lost about 32%.

That near record-breaking heat could boost the amount of gas power generators burn to keep air conditioners humming over the next few days.

There was currently about 16% more gas in storage than is normal for this time of year.

Storage builds have been smaller than normal in 11 of the past 12 weeks because several producers cut output earlier in the year after futures prices dropped to 3-1/2-year lows in February and March.

Higher prices in April and May, however, prompted some drillers, including EQT and Chesapeake Energy, to boost output. But after prices dropped 22% in July, some analysts said producers could keep their drilling activities lower for longer.

