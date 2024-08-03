AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza civil defence says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound

AFP Published August 3, 2024

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli strike struck a school compound in Gaza City on Saturday, killing at least 10 people.

“There are 10 martyrs and several wounded due to Israeli bombardment on Hamama school,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it had hit a Hamas command and control centre located inside the compound.

Bassal said the compound was housing Palestinians displaced from their homes in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli airstrike kills five in West Bank, including Hamas commander

The military said the compound was being used by Hamas to manufacture weapons, adding it was a “hiding place for Hamas fighters”.

The Israeli military has repeatedly accused Hamas of using civilian facilities as command and control centres or to hide their commanders and fighters. The Palestinian group denies the accusation.

The war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The Palestinian group also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held hostage in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s withering military campaign has killed at least 39,550 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Gaza Israeli strikes Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas conflict ceasefire in Gaza Gaza genocide

Comments

200 characters

Gaza civil defence says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories