Israeli airstrike kills five in West Bank, including Hamas commander

RAMALLAH: An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank killed a Hamas commander on Saturday, media reported, while Palestinian news agency WAFA said four other people were also killed.

The identities of the others were not clear, WAFA said.

The Israeli military said it had carried out an airstrike against a Hamas cell around the West Bank city of Tulkarm. Media said a vehicle carrying fighters had been struck and that one of the commanders of its Tulkarm brigades was killed.