SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance has reconstituted selection committee for conducting interviews of short-listed candidates for the post of Commissioners, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

In this regard, Finance Division has issued an office order here on Friday.

According to the Finance Division, the selection committee would be headed by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue (Chairman of the committee). Members of the committee included Secretary Finance Division; Ehsan Malik, CEO, Pakistan Business Council/ Domain expert (Member) and Akif Saeed Chairman SECP/ Domain expert (Member).

The Selection Committee will evaluate the candidates and recommend a panel of at least three candidates for approval of Federal Government for appointment against the vacant positions of Commissioners SECP in terms of Section 5 of the SECP Act 1997.

The Investment Wing, Finance Division will act as secretariat to the Committee. This issue with the approval of the Finance Minister, office order added.

