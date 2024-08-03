WHO to help Punjab deal with challenge of Hepatitis

LAHORE: A delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO), while appreciating the public welfare projects of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, assured to continue extending support to it.

A delegation of the WHO met the provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and discussed matters of mutual interest. The minister and the WHO delegation discussed joint efforts and measures to control hepatitis disease in Punjab.

Dr. Meg Darthy, HIV Global Director from the WHO said on the occasion that the WHO will continue to cooperate with the health department to control the hepatitis disease in Punjab.

