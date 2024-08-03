PFA disposes of 334,447 litres of adulterated milk in two months

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 334,447 litres of adulterated milk in the last two months during a crackdown against the milk adulteration mafia across Punjab.

DG PFA Asim Javaid talking to media on Friday said that PFA’s dairy safety teams checked the quality of 58,582,351 litres of milk while inspecting 85,667 milk carrier vehicles and shops in different divisions of the province. As many as 30,127,000 litres of milk were checked in July, while the rate of disposed of milk remained four per cent compared to June.

The PFA DG claimed that the ill practice of milk adulteration has gradually decreased due to a series of actions against the mafia on a daily basis.

