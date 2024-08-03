NA panel praises efforts of army

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence has unanimously endorsed the Armed Forces, commending their efforts in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Committee affirmed their support for the Armed Forces during a closed-door meeting. The committee meeting was chaired by Fatehullah Khan, MNA.

During the session, the secretary of the Ministry of Defence provided an overview of the ministry’s organisational framework and functions. He detailed the ministry’s role as outlined in the Rules of Business 1973, emphasising its position as a liaison between the government and the armed forces on defense matters.

The committee, appreciating the ministry’s detailed presentation, collectively pledged their backing to the Armed Forces in their mission to ensure Pakistan’s defense remains robust. To pay tribute to the sacrifices of fallen soldiers, the Committee agreed to visit the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

