KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,225.98 High: 78,434.17 Low: 77,926.54 Net Change: 485.67 Volume (000): 203,296 Value (000): 10,086,561 Makt Cap (000) 2,471,263,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,858.74 NET CH (+) 127.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,472.22 NET CH (-) 23.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,248.48 NET CH (+) 74.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,222.93 NET CH (+) 289.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,626.77 NET CH (+) 71.14 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,953.02 NET CH (+) 46.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 02- AUGUST-2024 ====================================

