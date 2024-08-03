Markets Print 2024-08-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,225.98
High: 78,434.17
Low: 77,926.54
Net Change: 485.67
Volume (000): 203,296
Value (000): 10,086,561
Makt Cap (000) 2,471,263,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,858.74
NET CH (+) 127.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,472.22
NET CH (-) 23.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,248.48
NET CH (+) 74.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,222.93
NET CH (+) 289.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,626.77
NET CH (+) 71.14
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,953.02
NET CH (+) 46.95
------------------------------------
As on: 02- AUGUST-2024
====================================
