State resources should be utilised to eliminate polio: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 01 Aug, 2024 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: While regretting that Pakistan is one of the two countries faced with the challenge of polio, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, directed that all state resources should be utilised to eliminate polio.

He said this while talking to anti-polio national team on Wednesday which met with the premier who added that all the resources of the state should be utilised for the complete elimination of polio from the country.

He stated that provision of polio vaccine to every child should be ensured in areas where there are security challenges. With the dedication of frontline workers, the determination of the government and the support of partners, Pakistan has made significant progress against polio, he added.

The prime minister stated that it is alarming that Pakistan is one of the two countries where the challenge of polio exists.

On the anti-polio strategy, he was informed about the plan for two, four and six months against polio. So far in 2024, the number of reported polio cases is nine. The prime minister was told that nationwide polio vaccine campaign to be held in September, October and December 2024.

He was informed that those children who have missed the polio vaccination, their data has been digitised so vaccination could be ensured through digital tracking.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Prevention Dr Ayesha Raza Farooq, National Health Secretary Dr Nadeem Mehboob, and National Coordinator for Polio Prevention Muhammad Anwarul Haque, and others.

