AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-01

CM for devising robust mechanism to keep prices of essential items in check

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 Aug, 2024 07:27am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to devise a robust mechanism to control prices of daily-use items in the province.

“Artificial increase in prices cannot be tolerated,” said CM while chairing second meeting in a week on devising a comprehensive strategy to prevent artificial increase in the prices of essential commodities like chicken and milk. She directed the authorities concerned to start special campaign to check adulteration in milk. She also had a detailed review of issues related to supply chain and pricing mechanism of chicken and milk in the province.

The CM said, “All stakeholders must work together to improve supply chain performance. By improving supply chain with the use of modern technology, stability in prices should be brought.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Price Control Task Force Chairperson Salma Butt attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Food Moazzam Sipra, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a special meeting, to review 471 road projects under Roads Rehabilitation Programme, directed the authorities concerned to start construction of roads in the province by 15th September. She also agreed to complete the Roads Rehabilitation Program by June 30.

The CM reviewed 75 projects of road rehabilitation in villages under Rural Roads Rehabilitation Programme. She directed the authorities concerned to undertake construction and rehabilitation of Kartarpur Corridor. She said, “GT Road to Quaid-e-Azam Interchange Ring Road will be constructed and expanded. 93 km-long road from Multan to Vehari will also be constructed and repaired.” She said, “Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road and Kumahan interchange 24 km-road will also be constructed and repaired. We will take the lead by completing 5-year’s work in a single year.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

