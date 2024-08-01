CM for devising robust mechanism to keep prices of essential items in check

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to devise a robust mechanism to control prices of daily-use items in the province.

“Artificial increase in prices cannot be tolerated,” said CM while chairing second meeting in a week on devising a comprehensive strategy to prevent artificial increase in the prices of essential commodities like chicken and milk. She directed the authorities concerned to start special campaign to check adulteration in milk. She also had a detailed review of issues related to supply chain and pricing mechanism of chicken and milk in the province.

The CM said, “All stakeholders must work together to improve supply chain performance. By improving supply chain with the use of modern technology, stability in prices should be brought.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Price Control Task Force Chairperson Salma Butt attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Food Moazzam Sipra, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a special meeting, to review 471 road projects under Roads Rehabilitation Programme, directed the authorities concerned to start construction of roads in the province by 15th September. She also agreed to complete the Roads Rehabilitation Program by June 30.

The CM reviewed 75 projects of road rehabilitation in villages under Rural Roads Rehabilitation Programme. She directed the authorities concerned to undertake construction and rehabilitation of Kartarpur Corridor. She said, “GT Road to Quaid-e-Azam Interchange Ring Road will be constructed and expanded. 93 km-long road from Multan to Vehari will also be constructed and repaired.” She said, “Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road and Kumahan interchange 24 km-road will also be constructed and repaired. We will take the lead by completing 5-year’s work in a single year.”

