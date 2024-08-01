AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
Khalilur Rehman case: nine suspects remanded into police custody

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2024 07:27am

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday remanded nine more suspects in police custody for their role in an alleged kidnapping and torture of playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

The suspects who were handed over to police for seven days include Tanveer Ahmed, Qaiser Abbas, Rasheed Ahmed, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayum, and Mamoon Haider.

The court, however, discharged two women suspects Maryam Shahzadi, the sister of key suspect Amna Arooj, and Shumail.

Earlier, the police presented the suspects before the court after completion of their identification parade. The investigating officer told the court that the complainant, Khalilur Rehman, recognized all the suspects. He said the playwright did not identify two women suspects – Maryam Shahzadi, the sister of key suspect Amna Arooj, and Shumail.

The IO said Maryam had no role in the kidnapping but was part of the gang involved in the crime.

The court said, if Maryam had no role in the kidnapping, she should be discharged from the case.

The other day, the ATC extended the physical remand of Amna Arooj for two more days.

